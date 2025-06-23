Hot And Humid This Week

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect lots of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 90s with heat index values up to 100°. South winds 10-20 mph.

Similar conditions expected the next few days with highs in the low 90s along with heat index values in the triple digits. Make sure you are taking those heat precautions!

We could see a few pop-up showers and storms through this weekend. Most will stay dry but a few could get lucky and see some rain.

