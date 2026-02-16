Warm and Gusty Week Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this morning with temperatures in the low 40s. Some areas of patchy fog, mainly southeast with mostly clear skies. Highs this afternoon in the mid to low 70s with south winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Clouds increase Tuesday with morning lows in the mid 50s. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Morning lows Wednesday in the low 50s with lots of sunshine returning. Pleasant day for outdoor activities with highs near 76°.

Breezy winds increase Thursday with gusts up to 25 mph. Morning temperatures in the low 50s with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front moves in Thursday night dropping temperatures in the upper 30s Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and north winds 5-15 mph. A few rain showers Friday evening but most will be dry.

A chilly start to the weekend with temperatures near 34°. A few showers possible in the morning. Afternoon highs Saturday in the mid 50s with breezy north winds.

We could be near freezing Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Enjoy the week ahead!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

