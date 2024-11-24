Warm And Gusty Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Take advantage of today as it looks to be the warmest we will be for a while. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with gusty south winds.

A cold front moves in tonight that will bring gusty north winds for Monday. In the morning, temperatures in the 40s then highs in the low 50s.

A cold start to Tuesday with temperatures near or below freezing. By the afternoon, southerly winds return with highs in the mid 50s.

Low 60s as highs for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies before a much stronger cold front moves through.

A chilly Thanksgiving day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. By the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s with breezy north winds.

Much colder start to Friday as temperatures drop in the upper 20s! By the afternoon highs only stay in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine.

Have a great week ahead.

