Warm and Dry Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — A warm and mostly dry stretch of weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s today, with near 70s Monday and mid-70s Tuesday.

Overall conditions look quiet, though localized fire weather concerns could develop at times if gusty winds combine with dry conditions. At this point, any impacts appear limited.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase slightly on Tuesday, then rise again late next week. Even so, forecast confidence suggests that weather impacts should remain minor through the upcoming week.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor changes in rain potential and wind conditions.

