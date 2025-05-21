Warm And Dry Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A cool Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to low 80s with calm winds.

Slight chance for a few showers and t-storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak disturbance nears us. A few could be severe with a wind and hail threat. Any rain chances should clear out by Thursday afternoon. Lows Thursday in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Chance for more showers and storms on Friday. Lows in the mid 50s and then mid 70s again.

Over the weekend for Saturday and Sunday, expect scattered showers and storms at times. There could be a low end severe threat mixed in, but we'll continue to monitor for any plans you have for the holiday weekend. Lows in the mid 60s and then highs from the upper 70s and into the mid 80s.

We'll keep a slight chance of a shower, especially during the morning on Memorial Day. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

