Warm And Dry Today

TULSA, Okla. — After a cool start this Wednesday morning, expect highs this afternoon near 80°. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph. Remaining dry for any outdoor plans.

Thursday morning, temperatures in the upper 40s with an increase in cloud coverage. Highs in the upper 70s, staying dry most of the day before a storm system moves in at night.

Showers and a few thunderstorms increase overnight and all day Friday. Lows in the upper 50s but highs only in the upper 60s.

Saturday continues to look wet with rain showers through the evening. Rainfall totals between 2-3" with some locally higher amounts. Lows in the 50s and highs in the low 60s.

A few isolated rain showers Sunday but most will be dry. Cloudy skies with high in the upper 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

