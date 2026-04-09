Warm and Dry Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with breezy south winds 10-25 mph. Another dry day for any outdoor activities before rain chances increase.

Friday morning looks quiet with lows near 60°. An increase in clouds with highs around 82° and south winds 5-15 mph. Showers and storms increase mainly along and north of I-40 by the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may reach severe limits with larger hail and isolated damaging wind gusts.

Another storm system approaching from the West Coast will send energy into the Plains on Saturday spawning another round of storms west of Green Country initially. While a few showers cannot be ruled out that day, most of the rain and storm activity should hold off until late Saturday night into Sunday morning. T-storm chances continue on Sunday with a threat of severe weather, especially if t-storms re-fire that afternoon and evening.

After this system moves out Sunday night, another low-pressure system will quickly follow, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday into midweek. Ample moisture, instability and wind shear will be present, enhancing the risk of more severe weather through this window of time. Forecast details regarding timing and location will become clearer over the next several days.

Temperatures will remain a bit above average with gusty south winds in place through early next week. A modest cool-down may occur in about a week from now.

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