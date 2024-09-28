Warm and Dry this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — We've got a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon and mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A little more cloud coverage today with more sunshine on Sunday.

Overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Southerly winds return on Monday with highs likely topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

As of now, Monday looks to be the warmest day in the short term with highs in the mid/upper 80s. A front will drop temperatures back into the low/mid 80s on Tuesday.

Despite a front moving through, moisture looks limited so we aren't expecting a rain chance. We need some though!

Southerly winds will return mid/late next week bringing temps back up to finish out the week. It's possible temperatures could approach the 90-degree mark by the end of next week. We'll keep you posted.

