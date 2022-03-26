Warm and Calm Weekend Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s with calm winds.
Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs around 70° and east winds 10-15 mph.
Highs near 80° on Monday with mostly sunny skies.
Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. An increasing chance of showers and storms Tuesday night/overnight/into Wednesday. Some of this activity could be strong to severe.
Behind a cold front, highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Another chance for rain on Friday with highs down to the 50s.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter