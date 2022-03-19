Warm and Breezy Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies today, with the high up to 72°. West winds 10-15 mph. Also, the last day of winter!

Mostly sunny on Sunday, which is the first day of spring. It starts at 10:33 am. Highs reaching the upper 70s. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Turning unsettled on Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. More rain on Monday and less on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s.

A front will move in by Wednesday, which cools us down to around 50°. Possibly a few more showers.

Back to dry conditions on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 50s on Thursday and then upper 60s on Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --