Warm and Breezy Weekend

Turning Unsettled Again Early Next Week
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 10:59:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies today, with the high up to 72°. West winds 10-15 mph. Also, the last day of winter!

Mostly sunny on Sunday, which is the first day of spring. It starts at 10:33 am. Highs reaching the upper 70s. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Turning unsettled on Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. More rain on Monday and less on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s.

A front will move in by Wednesday, which cools us down to around 50°. Possibly a few more showers.

Back to dry conditions on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 50s on Thursday and then upper 60s on Friday.

