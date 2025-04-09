Warm and Breezy Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A much warmer start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, highs climbing near 80 degrees! Lots of sunshine with southwest wind 10-25 mph. Great weather for any outdoor activities.

Thursday morning will start in the lower 50s again and then mid 70s. Mostly sunny. North winds 10-20 mph behind the front. There is a very slim chance (10%) of a stray shower but most of us will remain dry,

Colder Friday morning in the mid 40s and then holding in upper 60s for the afternoon. Sunny and lighter north winds.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny and breezy south winds. Temperatures will jump from the low/mid 70s Saturday to the low 80s on Sunday! Sunday looks quite windy with wind gusts possibly in the 35-45 mph range.

Another cold front could move in by Monday with cooler temperatures behind it. We'll keep an eye on any chances for showers and storms next week as the front may still near or just south of our region.

