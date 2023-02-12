Warm and Breezy Weather for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — South winds increasing late morning and into the afternoon with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph. Temperatures are expected to warm nicely for today with highs generally in the mid-60s under a sun/cloud mix.

Mild weather continues tonight with lows in the mid-30s.

The extended forecast focus remains on the two storm systems set to move through the area during the early to middle part of the upcoming work week.

More clouds on Monday around 60 degrees. Starting out in the mid 30s. Chance for a few showers late at night.

Rain showers pass through early Tuesday morning. Then clearing in the afternoon and mid 60s. Gusty southwest winds 35-45 mph.

Low 70s on Wednesday with a lot of sunshine. Chance for showers and t-storms late at night.

Dropping those highs into the low 40s on Thursday with lows again below freezing.

