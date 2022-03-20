Warm And Breezy Today

TULSA, Okla. — **RED FLAG WARNING FOR OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES FROM NOON TO 8 PM**

Today is the first day of spring and we continue to see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Strong south winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Increasing rain and possibly some isolated thunderstorms on Monday. The heaviest rain looks to move in during the afternoon and evening. We could receive 1"-1.5" of rain. Highs around 60°.

Some more rain showers on Tuesday and even Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday and then only upper 40s on Wednesday.

The cloud cover looks to linger on Thursday and then mostly sunny on Friday. Mid 50s on Thursday and then mid 60s on Friday.

So far, next weekend looks just as good as this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 70s

