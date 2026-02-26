Warm and Breezy to End the Week

TULSA, OKLA — A weak cold front will pass through during the day, leading to lower humidity and occasionally gusty north winds.

A limited wildfire risk today with low humidity and above normal temperatures. Highs return to the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Overnight lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow, winds will shift from the south to southwest and become gusty (up to ~20 mph), especially during the afternoon hours. Fire weather concerns will continue, mainly north of Highway 412 and west of U.S. 75.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Headed into the weekend, warmer temperatures and stronger winds are expected. Increasing moisture will move into the region, but wildfire concerns may still increase.

Highs very warm in the lower 80s!

Starting Saturday night into Sunday, a stronger cold front will move in, bringing better chances for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday are uncertain with Northern counties possibly in the 50s and areas south of I-40 in the 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected from Sunday night through Tuesday, with periodic chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures should return closer to normal early in the week, then warm up again as moisture increases ahead of another approaching system.

