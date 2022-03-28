Warm and Breezy Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Partly cloudy Monday with the high reaching 78°. SE winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Increasing strong to severe storms late Tuesday night/overnight/into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures look to fall during the day on Wednesday behind a strong cold front. We should be in the 60s early in the morning and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny on Thursday and low 60s, but starting in the upper 30s.

Some showers Friday through Saturday morning. Highs should stay in the 60s into the weekend.

