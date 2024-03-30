Warm and breezy Easter weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Easter Weekend looks warm and breezy for any outdoor activities! Max temperatures around 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

Lows for sunrise services on Sunday morning will hold in the mid-60s.

We will also remain dry over the weekend with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and mostly cloudy Easter Sunday.

Our next storm system will arrive on Monday bringing a chance for showers and strong to severe storms.

There is an enhanced threat of severe weather for much of the region for all severe hazard types. Continue to monitor the forecast for more updates as specific threats and timing come into focus.

Behind Monday's system expect a cool down Tuesday into Wednesday followed by a warm up at week's end.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

