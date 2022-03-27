Warm and Breezy Conditions

TULSA, Okla. — Partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 60s and east winds 10-15 mph.

Highs near 80° on Monday with mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds. Gusts between 25-35 mph.

Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. An increasing chance of showers and storms Tuesday night/overnight/into Wednesday. Some of this activity could be strong to severe.

Behind a cold front, highs in the 50s on Wednesday and low 60s Thursday.

Another chance for rain on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s

