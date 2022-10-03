Watch Now
Warm Afternoons And Cool Mornings

Cold front arrives at the end of the week bringing Autumn air to Green Country
Cold front arrives by the end of the week
Posted at 4:14 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 07:33:28-04

TULSA, Okla — Not many changes are expected in the forecast through the first half of the week. Overall, we'll enjoy warm afternoons (80s) and cool mornings (50s and a few 40s) in the mornings. Tulsa State Fair and outdoor plans are a go!

A cold front will arrive at the end of the week bringing a shot of Autumn air to the region. Highs Friday will likely hold in the low/mid 70s, and a few of us may struggle to reach 70 on Saturday with a north to north east breeze. We'll finish out the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Despite a cold front moving in, with very little moisture to work with, rain chances look slim for at least another week.

