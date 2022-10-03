Warm Afternoons And Cool Mornings

TULSA, Okla — Not many changes are expected in the forecast through the first half of the week. Overall, we'll enjoy warm afternoons (80s) and cool mornings (50s and a few 40s) in the mornings. Tulsa State Fair and outdoor plans are a go!

A cold front will arrive at the end of the week bringing a shot of Autumn air to the region. Highs Friday will likely hold in the low/mid 70s, and a few of us may struggle to reach 70 on Saturday with a north to north east breeze. We'll finish out the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Despite a cold front moving in, with very little moisture to work with, rain chances look slim for at least another week.

