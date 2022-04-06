Watch
Very Windy and Warm Wednesday

Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Today
Posted at 4:15 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 05:15:21-04

TULSA, OKLA- — ***RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN***

A strong area of low pressure will be close to the state starting today through Friday bringing us gusty winds. Red Flag Warning going into effect this afternoon as a result of those winds. Daytime highs warm into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Those winds will bring in colder temperatures. Highs around 60° Thursday and Friday with lows down to the 30s Friday and Saturday.

As of now, next weekend looks great with highs getting close to 70° on Saturday and close to 80° on Sunday. Morning lows really warm up by Sunday...near 50°.

Rain chances return by Monday.

