Very Windy and Warm Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be close to the state starting today through Friday bringing us gusty winds. Red Flag Warning going into effect this afternoon as a result of those winds. Daytime highs warm into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Those winds will bring in colder temperatures. Highs around 60° Thursday and Friday with lows down to the 30s Friday and Saturday.

As of now, next weekend looks great with highs getting close to 70° on Saturday and close to 80° on Sunday. Morning lows really warm up by Sunday...near 50°.

Rain chances return by Monday.

