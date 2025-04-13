Very warm Sunday with strong winds expected

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine is expected for Sunday. That, accompanied by strong southern winds, will allow temperatures to climb to near 90°, marking the warmest day of 2025 so far. Winds could gust up to 40 mph in some places, so be prepared for windy conditions.

Late Sunday, a cold front pushes through the area, bringing in clouds and some cooler temperatures to start off the work week.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing things to warm up again before rain chances return by the end of the work week and into Easter weekend.

Exact timing, strength, and location of rain chances for the end of the week will be fine tuned throughout the week.

Have a superb Sunday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

