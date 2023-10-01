Very Warm Start to October

TULSA, OKLA- — Warm weather remains in the forecast for the first day of October. Look for daytime highs to peak around 90 degrees with increasing clouds later in the day.

Overnight lows return to the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny on Monday and 90°.

Quite breezy on Tuesday with south winds ahead of a strong cold front. Pretty cloudy on Tuesday and mid 80s.

A front comes through on Wednesday with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Could see a few leftover showers very early Thursday morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Upper 70s on Friday and then around 70° next weekend.

Lows in the 60s through Thursday morning, then we should have 50s Friday through next weekend.

