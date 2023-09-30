Very Warm Finish to September

TULSA, OKLA- — A very warm weekend is in store with highs for both days in the lower 90s.

Lots of sun for Saturday with a little more cloud coverage for Sunday, along with fairly calm winds.

Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs return to the 90s on Monday and then upper 80s on Tuesday. Becoming quite gusty on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring us cooler highs on Wednesday with 70s and some showers and storms.

Highs will stay in the 70s Thursday through next weekend. If model solutions come in colder, highs by next weekend could be in the 60s.

Morning lows should cool to the 50s by later in the week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

