Very Warm and Windy Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — Another unseasonably hot day ahead of a highly anticipated cold front, which will move into the area closer to sunset.

A few isolated showers early this morning, otherwise dry and very windy weather will carry us into the afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper 90s with a sun cloud mix.

A high fire danger is expected this afternoon as southerly winds increase with periodic gusts upward of 35 mph, along with minimum RH values falling to around 30 percent.

The bulk of precipitation will arrive this evening with a few strong thunderstorms possible along the frontal boundary with the threat for damaging wind and to a lesser extent hail.

Convection will likely begin to be undercut by the front this evening with the overall severe threat decreasing after midnight.

Showers with embedded non-severe thunderstorms will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. A gradual clearing and drier conditions tomorrow afternoon and evening with a much needed break in the heat.

Significantly cooler conditions expected behind the cold front with breezy north winds tomorrow. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Surface high will settle over the region mid week before slowly shifting eastward Thursday into Friday. Warming trend will develop during this time with temperatures likely back above normal by the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --