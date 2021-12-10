Very Warm and Windy Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Today's high temperatures will be pushing record levels, with forecasts 20 to 25 degrees above normal values for December 10th! Daytime highs in the mid to a few upper 70s, along with stronger south winds. Periodic gusts upward of 40 mph.

These elements, in addition to our ongoing dry conditions, will support critical to near-critical grassland fire danger, especially during the afternoon hours. Please be mindful of anything that causes sparks, and please avoid burning.

*** A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect for Osage and Pawnee counties on Friday from noon to 6 pm, where dangerous fire weather conditions will be possible. Critical to near-critical grassland fire spread rates are expected, due to well above normal temperatures, very low humidity, and gusty southwest winds.***

A strong cold front moves in this evening with cooler weather likely for Saturday in the 50s.

Another big warm-up is on tap for next week.

