Very Warm and Windy Christmas Eve

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy this morning with a little more sunshine expected for the afternoon.

Near record warmth is anticipated today with highs near 80 degrees, along with increasing south to southwest winds. This will elevate fire weather concerns.

Very warm weather this evening with temperatures trending in the 60s after sunset.

More of a sun/cloud mix for Christmas Day with highs well above normal values in the 70s.

Still keeping the partly cloudy theme on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s with the record being 76° from 2008.

Highs in the low 60s on Monday and then around 70° on Tuesday with a chance for rain showers that could extend into Wednesday.

Highs around 60° on Wednesday and then down to the 40s for highs on Thursday as a strong front comes in.

