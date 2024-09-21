Watch Now
Very warm again today

Showers and thunderstorms expected tomorrow
TULSA, OKLA — Hot temperatures remain in the forecast today with highs in the mid to upper 90s with limited rain and storm chances. Our forecast in Tulsa is 99° and the record for the date is 99° from 2022. We'll see if we tie it.

Changes begin to take place tomorrow, which is the first day of the Fall season, as a storm system and cold front approach the area from the west. The best opportunity for widespread showers and storms will be possible late tomorrow and well into the evening hours. Some marginally strong to severe storms are also possible with wind as the main concern. Precipitation will linger into early Monday morning. Highs near 90° on Sunday.

You can bring the fall wardrobe back out starting Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s next week. Might have widespread 70s on Monday behind the frontal passage. Morning lows in the 50s start to show up again too.

