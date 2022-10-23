Very Strong Winds Today

TULSA, Okla. — ***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY***

Even stronger winds for today with frequent south gust of 40-45 mph into tonight. Last 80 degree day before cooler weather arrives for the start of the week.

Much needed rain from early Monday morning until Tuesday morning with few thunderstorms. Widespread rain with average amounts between 1 to 3 inches and some could see 3 to 4 inches.

Temperatures dropping through the day, eventually ending up in the 50s later in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Back to dry conditions on Wednesday. Mostly sunny and upper 60s.

Scattered rain chances return in the evening on Thursday through Friday.

