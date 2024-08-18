Very Hot Sunday

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 12:00 PM TO 9:00 PM TODAY WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 115°F ***

Lots of sunshine for today with very hot and humid conditions. Afternoon highs near 99° with heat index values between 110°-115°. SE winds 5-15 mph. An isolated storm could develop this evening but the majority will miss out on rain. If one can develop, it could be strong to severe with mainly a wind threat.

Low 70s to start off the workweek with highs Monday afternoon in the low 90s. We will keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the morning but the majority of the day will be dry.

Tuesday looks pleasant with highs dropping in the upper 80s! Look for a little bit more cloud coverage with calm southeast winds.

Temperatures drop in the upper 60s to start off Wednesday with highs then staying in the upper 80s.

Below average temperatures stick around to end the week with lots of sunshine.

Have a fun and safe week ahead!

