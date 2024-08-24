Very hot and humid weather returns today

*** Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories for NE Oklahoma from Noon-9 PM Today ***

We're tracking a low chance of thunderstorms in the area today. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky with lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours possible.

Outside of that, the heat and humidity will build this afternoon with heat alerts in the forecast from noon until 9 this evening. Highs today in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps upward of 115 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s and a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm. Additional heat alerts will be possible.

Mostly sunny on Monday and 97°. Heat index up to around 103°. Morning lows in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and mid 90s. Heat index up to around 101°. Lows in the mid 70s still.

Slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday and Thursdays with highs in the 90s. Lows continue to be in the low 70s.

Cold front moves through by Friday with another chance for showers and storms. Highs down to the mid 80s and lows near 70°.

As of now, the upcoming holiday weekend will continue to feature highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s Saturday through Labor Day Monday.

