Very High Fire Danger Today

TULSA, Okla. — **A RED FLAG FIRE WARNING is in effect for some NE counties from noon to 8 pm due to low humidity and high winds.**

Mostly cloudy this morning, then some sunshine later in the afternoon. The high reaching 77°. South winds 15-30 with gusts 40-45 mph. Very high fire danger, especially northwest and west of Tulsa due to the driest air mass and gustiest winds. There could be an isolated shower but most will stay dry.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with increasing showers and storms in the afternoon and at night. There could be some strong-to-severe storms across southeast Oklahoma. Main threats will be strong winds, small hail and a low-end tornado threat. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s Monday morning and then up to the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Upper 20s for lows Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

Another strong front returns by the middle of next week, dropping temperatures in the upper 30s by Friday.

