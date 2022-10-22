Very High Fire Danger

TULSA, Okla. — Windy and warm for this weekend. Saturday high of 87° which is close to the record at 88°. South winds gusting up to 40 mph.

A bit more cloud cover on Sunday and 84°. South gusts up to 40 mph again.

Widespread rain on Monday and maybe some thunderstorms. Highs down to around 70° but decreasing temperatures by the afternoon.

Wrapping up the showers on Tuesday and low 60s.

Back to dry conditions on Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies. Reaching the upper 60s.

Low 70s on Thursday with increasing clouds. Maybe a few showers at night.

Then another chance for showers and some storms on Friday. Low 60s for highs

