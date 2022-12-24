Very Cold Wind Chills through Mid-Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Outside of a few morning clouds, expect a mostly sunny day with considerably less wind. Daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Stay bundled up tonight as temperatures fall into the teens with overnight lows around 12 degrees.

Temps finally climb above freezing for Christmas Day tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs still able to climb into the 40s. By Tuesday, south winds return helping temps to top out near seasonal averages in the mid to upper 40s.

A warming trend will get underway Wednesday and Thursday, along with some gusty South winds.

Highs in the 50s on Wednesday then 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Unsettled weather looks to return towards the end of the week with precipitation possible for Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --