Valentine's Day Brings Showers, Isolated Storms

TULSA, OKLA — As the day progresses, the heaviest precipitation is expected to become increasingly concentrated across southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Areas south of I-44 will likely see widespread rainfall totals of 1–2 inches, with localized amounts near 3 inches possible.

Despite these totals, flooding impacts are expected to remain minimal, as rainfall should be spread out over time and soils can handle much of the moisture.

Highs today remaining above average in the mid-60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Severe Weather Potential:

The risk for severe weather today is very limited. However, a few stronger storms could briefly develop, bringing small hail and gusty winds.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Looking Ahead:

After today’s rain moves out, the forecast turns dry heading into next week. Temperatures will trend warmer with a stretch of 70s, along with increasing winds. This will shift the primary weather concern to fire weather conditions.

Fire weather risk will be highest Tuesday through Thursday, when dry air, gusty winds, and warm temperatures may combine to create elevated wildfire potential.

Stay weather-aware today and prepared for changing conditions as we head into next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

