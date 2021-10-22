Watch
Unsettled Weather Ahead

Severe Thunderstorms Likely Sunday
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 09:02:33-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Another nice fall day under a mostly sunny sky with daytime highs slightly above seasonal levels in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area late tonight into early tomorrow.

Warmer overnight lows around 60 degrees with daytime highs Saturday afternoon in the 80s.

Off and on rain and storm chances expected through the weekend, with severe storms likely Sunday afternoon and evening.

Remain weather aware, especially Sunday, with all modes of severe weather possible with this system.

Dry and cooler conditions return on Monday.

