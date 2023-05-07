Unseasonably Warm Weather Remains

TULSA, OKLA- — Another warm and humid day is on tap with breezy south winds.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with isolated storms possible this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Highs return to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, then upper 70s on Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances are also in the forecast for each day.

