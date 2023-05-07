Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unseasonably Warm Weather Remains

Isolated Storms Possible Today
Posted at 7:20 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 08:20:16-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Another warm and humid day is on tap with breezy south winds.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with isolated storms possible this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Highs return to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, then upper 70s on Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances are also in the forecast for each day.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018