Unseasonably Warm with Increasing Clouds Today

Shower/Storm Chances Likely Tomorrow
Posted at 7:03 AM, Aug 27, 2022
TULSA, OKLA- — Another hot day is on tap with temperatures a few degrees above the seasonal averages in the mid-90s.

Tonight, temps remaining warm in the upper 80s with increasing clouds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return late tonight across the far northwestern part of our forecast area and will drop south and east throughout the day tomorrow and into Monday.

Highs in the mid-90s Sunday then upper 80s on Monday.

A weak cold front will move across the area Tuesday, with shower and storm chances shifting south with the front.

Some convection may linger into Wednesday across far southeast Oklahoma, but otherwise dry and hot weather will be the rule for the latter half of the work week.

