Unseasonably Hot and Humid Today

TULSA, OKLA- — A mild start this morning with temperatures generally in the lower to mid 70s. The warming trend will continue today with unseasonably hot and humid conditions this afternoon with highs around 90 degrees.

A storm complex is expected to develop from northwest Texas into southern Oklahoma during the afternoon which will move into eastern Oklahoma by early evening. Although the activity may weaken some, damaging winds and large hail will be possible, especially south of Interstate 40.

Temperatures remain warm overnight in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Storm chances continue into tomorrow with more activity developing along the dryline in western Oklahoma and moving east into the area during the evening. A few storms could pose a severe risk across parts of northeast Oklahoma, with more general thunderstorms possible elsewhere as the storms continue eastward and weaken overnight.

Highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. The warm/humid weather will remain in the forecast at least through the early to middle part of next week. With a moist air-mass in place, daily rain/storm chances will continue with be better chance for precipitation likely Wednesday/Thursday.



