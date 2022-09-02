Umbrellas Needed To Start Friday

TULSA, Okla — A slow moving storm system has been keeping many of us wet off-and-on since yesterday afternoon. By late morning, the rain will move out of Tulsa, but chances for showers and storms will continue for those of you east of Tulsa through early afternoon. Rain will be locally heavy.

Late this afternoon and this evening, additional storms will likely develop near and south of I-40, then diminishing late tonight. Temps today will be comfortable...holding in the mid/upper 80s.

If you have outdoor or lake plans for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, keep an eye to the sky. Isolated storms will be possible each day, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will hold in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Don't expect many changes for next week with a slight storm chance each day and highs near 90.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --