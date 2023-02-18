Turning Warmer this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible by late afternoon. Despite the cloudiness, temperatures will still warm into the low to mid-50s with gusty southerly winds.

Tonight, temperatures hold steady in the 40s with some clearing late. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A little more sun anticipated for tomorrow with continued gusty south winds. Highs Sunday afternoon very pleasant in the mid to upper 60s!

Above normal temperatures likely for the first half of the work week with our next storm system arriving mid-week.

The next storm system will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, on Wednesday.

Colder weather will follow the passage of this system Thursday and Friday.

