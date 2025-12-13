Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Turning Very Cold this Evening

Brief cold snap with warming temps returning for the work week
TULSA, OKLA — Another cold front is set to arrive on today. Ahead of the front, temperatures look to return to the 50s with some upper 40s possible further to the north.

If some cloud coverage lingers into the afternoon, this may keep highs slightly cooler in the 40s for more locations.

Much colder air filters in Saturday night and temps and wind chills will tumble into Sunday morning!

Low temps will range from mid teens to low 20 with wind chills in the single digits! Bundle up! For Sunday afternoon, highs will be chilly in the lower 30s! Wind chill values in the single digits will be common Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will steadily climb warmer next week. After a seasonably cool Monday with highs near 50, we'll see 60s possible as early as Tuesday and likely Wednesday.

Rain chances look slim, but we'll add a slight shower chance on Thursday with another front approaching.

