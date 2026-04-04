Drying up with a nice Easter Sunday on the way

TULSA, OKLA. — We'll have mostly clear skies tonight. Some smoke is drifting down from the north from numerous fires in Osage County and in Kansas. The low in Tulsa drops to a colder 42°. North winds 5-15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies for your Easter Sunday. The high up to 68°. North winds 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday. Lows in the low 40s with highs in the low 70s. South winds 5-15 mph.

Lots of sunshine on Tuesday as well. Lows in the mid 40s with highs in the low 70s. South winds 10-15 mph.

Sunshine with some passing clouds possible on Wednesday. Lows around 50° with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10-20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a slight chance for some showers and t-storms. Morning temps in the mid 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and t-storms. Lows very mild around 60° with highs in the upper 70s.

The active pattern looks to continue on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Happy Easter!

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