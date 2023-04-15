Tumbling Temps Today

TULSA, OKLA- — A cold front will push through the area this morning and afternoon bringing in a notable change in the air mass. We'll remain warm in the 70s up until around noon, then falling into the 60s and even 50s by late afternoon and evening.

We're also tracking the potential for rapid storm development this afternoon to our far eastern most counties. The window for any severe storms will be short lived as this system quickly tracks eastward.

Partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Sunday looks clear but cooler with highs in the upper 60s and breezy northwest winds.

We'll warm up again next week with at least slight storm chances arriving by the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

