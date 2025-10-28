Tuesday Morning's Cold Front

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog possible this morning as showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front this morning and afternoon with chances becoming more isolated by this evening.

In addition, strong northerly winds will increase late this morning through the remainder of the day with periodic gusts upward of 35 to 40 mph.

Highs today in the low to mid-60s.

Some isolated to widely scattered showers linger into tomorrow morning as strong winds hold to the forecast and temperatures struggle in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

The sun is back on Thursday, but it's going to be a cold start! Lows down to the upper 30s with highs around 60 degrees. Lighter winds NW 5-15 mph.

The sunshine sticks around for Halloween on Friday. Lows in the upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s. Everything looks good for trick-or-treating that night.

Make sure to plan for frosty conditions, especially in our outlying spots, later this week.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny with lows around 40° and highs in the 60s to near 70°. Warmest on Sunday.

