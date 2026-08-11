Triple Digits Stick Around

***HEAT ADVISORIES IN PLACE FOR MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON TILL 8 PM WITH HEAT INDICES UP T0 108°***

TULSA, OKLA — Highs today will once again be in the triple digits. Heat indices will be close to 110°, prompting heat advisories for most of the area. Sunny conditions can be expected for much of the day. Lows tonight in the lower 80s. Chances of rain won't return till the beginning of next week with those chances being really small.

Drought continues to expand in our region, with moderate drought showing up across the western side of our viewing area. Spots of extreme to exceptional drought in western Oklahoma and north Texas.

The fire danger will continue to increase as these conditions persist.

Remember to practice heat safety with all the dangerous heat. Stay hydrated and try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours when heat is at its highest.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

