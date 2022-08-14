Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Triple digits are back

Cooler temperatures by mid-week
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 09:49:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday with highs between 100-102°.

Temperatures reaching 102° on Tuesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms developing.

Cool front comes in later in the day and at night into Wednesday morning with more shower chances on Wednesday. Highs down to the mid 80s.

Upper 80s and partly cloudy on Thursday.

Then around 90° Friday into the weekend with another chance for showers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018