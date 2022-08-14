Triple digits are back

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday with highs between 100-102°.

Temperatures reaching 102° on Tuesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms developing.

Cool front comes in later in the day and at night into Wednesday morning with more shower chances on Wednesday. Highs down to the mid 80s.

Upper 80s and partly cloudy on Thursday.

Then around 90° Friday into the weekend with another chance for showers.

