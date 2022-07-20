Triple Digit Heat To Continue

TULSA, Okla — Tuesday was out hottest day in 10 years across Green County. While today may not be as hot, we'll continue with dangerous heat. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for today.

One positive is that will will have the chance of a few isolated showers and storms the next couple of days. While not everyone will see rain, some of us will pick up a little bit, and any rain-cooled air will provide temporary heat relief.

Strong southerly winds are expected to increase Friday and into the weekend. With drought conditions across the region, Fire Danger concerns will increase with the wind. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged.

