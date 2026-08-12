Triple Digit Heat Through The Weekend

TULSA, OKLA. — ***HEAT ALERTS FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING***

***HEAT INDICES UP TO AROUND 110° WITH VERY WARM OVERNIGHT/MORNING LOWS***

A warm start to the day with temps starting out in the low 80s. We will once again be above the triple digit mark with feels like temps closer to 110°. It will be breezy at times but not enough to overcome the heat. Lows tonight in the low 80s.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to persist through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Some models are pointing toward a weak front for early next week that could bring some relief. Best case would be us cooling down into the 90s but right now confidence is low so highs will stay in the 100s.

Remember to practice heat safety with all the dangerous heat. Stay hydrated and try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours when heat is at its highest.

Drought continues to expand in our region, with moderate drought showing up across the western side of our viewing area. Spots of extreme to exceptional drought in western Oklahoma and north Texas.

The fire danger will continue to increase as these conditions persist.

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