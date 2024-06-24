Triple Digit Heat this Afternoon

***HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FROM NOON TO 9 PM***

Dangerous heat continues today with afternoon highs in the triple digits. Heat index values up to 109° this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Lows around 80° Tuesday morning and then up to 99°. Partly cloudy skies with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later in the day, overnight, and into very early Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning's temperature around 78°, then mostly sunny and 97° for the high.

Morning temps Thursday and Friday in the mid to the upper 70s. Daytime highs on Thursday in the mid 90s and then we could reach 100° by Friday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies both days.

Over the next weekend, there's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80° with highs in the low to the mid 90s

