Triple-Digit Heat Takes Over

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NE OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING.***

The heat is sticking around, and unfortunately, meaningful rain is still hard to find across Green Country.

Temperatures will climb back to around 100 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and increasing humidity. Heat index values could climb up to 108 degrees creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Temperatures may ease back a few degrees Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture pushes north from the Gulf Coast.

That moisture will bring higher dewpoints, meaning it will feel more humid even if temperatures aren’t quite as hot.

There are no major changes expected heading into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with dangerous heat continuing to impact outdoor activities. Long-range trends indicate triple-digit heat could continue across parts of Green Country into much of next week.

If you’re making Labor Day plans, be prepared for the heat. Drink plenty of water, seek shade or air conditioning, and take frequent breaks from the heat, especially during the afternoon.

The lack of rainfall is becoming an increasingly serious problem.

With little meaningful rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to worsen into early next week. Dry vegetation and soils will also contribute to localized fire-weather concerns, particularly when winds become gusty.

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