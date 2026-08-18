Triple-Digit Heat Returns Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — ***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT AREA-WIDE TODAY AT 1PM THRU TOMORROW AT 9PM***

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very hot, with highs climbing back into the triple digits across much of the area. Many locations will reach around 104°, with some spots west of Highway 75 potentially reaching 105° or higher.

With humidity added in, the heat index could peak around 112°.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially across far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, but most of the area will stay dry.

The heat continues Wednesday, with temperatures again reaching the triple digits. Some locations could approach 105° to 110°, making Wednesday potentially the hottest day of the year for parts of the region.

A weak front will begin moving into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. That front will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.

However, most locations will likely remain dry.

Temperatures will ease back slightly behind the front late this week, but still trend above average for late August.

Highs will still climb into the upper 90s each afternoon, and heat index values could remain above 100°.

By the weekend, the heat builds again. Mostly sunny skies, increasing winds and highs near or above 100° are expected across much of Green Country.

The combination of extreme heat, very limited rainfall, dry vegetation and occasional gusty winds is increasing fire weather concerns across Green Country.

Please avoid outdoor burning whenever possible, and continue taking precautions against the heat. Even with a few chances for showers and storms this week, overall conditions are expected to remain hot and dry into next week.

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